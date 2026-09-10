The justice secretary stressed that the government’s work did not end with prosecution and that authorities must ensure accused individuals are brought before the courts.

Bantag’s case was raised during a news conference Thursday as Vida discussed efforts to locate fugitives and bring them to justice.

Authorities believe Bantag is hiding in the mountainous areas of the Cordillera Administrative Region, particularly in Kalinga and other remote parts of northern Luzon.

They believe he remains in the Philippines and is being sheltered by sympathetic members of local communities.

Bantag reportedly avoids using mobile phones and vehicles to evade detection.

The Philippine National Police and DOJ are pursuing him through continued monitoring and specialized search equipment.

Authorities are also pursuing Dela Rosa, who is believed to remain in the country, in connection with an arrest warrant reportedly issued by the International Criminal Court.

Vida reiterated that those accused of violating the law must be made to face the judicial process.

He said more effective coordination and sufficient resources were necessary to prevent wanted individuals from continuing to evade arrest.