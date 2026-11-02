Laguna provides free maintenance medicines

The Laguna provincial government’s infographic shows the estimated costs of six medicines offered free under its “Akay ni Gob Botika” program. Individual savings depend on the medicines and quantities prescribed and received. Graphic courtesy of Provincial Government of Laguna

SANTA CRUZ, Laguna — The provincial government is providing free maintenance medicines to qualified residents through its “Akay ni Gob Botika” program to help reduce recurring household healthcare expenses.

In a report released on 2 November, the provincial government presented estimated savings for six medicines distributed under the program: amlodipine, losartan, metformin, atorvastatin, clopidogrel and vitamin B-complex.

Provincial Health Office head Dr. Odillon Inoncillo provided a breakdown showing a combined estimated value of ₱2,715 monthly, equivalent to ₱32,580 over twelve 30-day months, based on the generic medicine prices used by the province.

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The amount represents the combined cost of all six listed medicines. Individual savings depend on the medicines and quantities prescribed and received by each patient.

Among the medicines listed, clopidogrel accounted for an estimated ₱1,005 monthly, followed by atorvastatin at ₱532.50 and losartan at ₱517.50.

The breakdown also placed monthly costs at ₱292.50 for amlodipine, ₱187.50 for metformin and ₱180 for vitamin B-complex.

Governor Sol Aragones said the program aims to ease the financial burden on families whose members require continuing medication. She said residents across income groups may benefit from the initiative, subject to program qualifications.