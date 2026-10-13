Laguna moves free MRI rollout to December

In an announcement issued on 12 October, the provincial government said the MRI machine would be installed at Laguna Medical Center in Santa Cruz, where residents are expected to receive diagnostic examinations without charge.

SANTA CRUZ, Laguna — The Laguna provincial government has moved the planned launch of its first free magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) service to December 2026, three months later than the September target announced earlier this year.

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Governor Sol Aragones reiterated that the service would be provided free of charge as part of the province's efforts to expand access to advanced medical facilities.

The revised schedule follows the provincial government's 7 July announcement, which identified September as the target for launching the province's first free MRI service.

At the time, the administration said the equipment would be installed at one of its provincial hospitals through coordination with the Provincial Health Office and the Laguna Health Team.

The latest announcement specifically identified Laguna Medical Center as the installation site but did not explain why the original September timetable was not met.

It also did not disclose the acquisition cost of the MRI machine, its procurement status, installation schedule or the number of patients expected to benefit once the service becomes operational.

MRI technology is used to produce detailed images of internal organs and tissues, helping physicians diagnose neurological conditions, tumors, injuries and other medical disorders.

Access to the equipment at a government hospital could reduce the financial burden on patients who would otherwise have to seek examinations at private diagnostic facilities.

The provincial government said additional medical equipment and facilities are also expected to be introduced in public and district hospitals in the coming months.

However, no specific implementation schedule was provided for these additional improvements.

The December target remains an announced schedule, with the actual start of operations dependent on the installation and readiness of the MRI facility.