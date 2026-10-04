Supreme Court Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao administer the oath of office of the members of the Bangsamoro Parliament-elect on Saturday, 3 Oct. 2026 at the en banc session hall in Manila.

It marked the formal assumption of office of the newly elected members of the Bangsamoro Parliament representing various political parties and sectors in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Members from the Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP), Serbisyong Inklusibo-Alyansang Progresibo (SIAP), United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) and representatives of the Non-Moro Indigenous Peoples (NMIP) were among those who took their oath.

The newly elected members are part of the incoming Bangsamoro Parliament that will serve as the legislative body of the BARMM.

The first regular parliamentary election in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on 14 September 2026, resulted in a hung parliament with no single party securing an absolute majority.

The voter turnout according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is 84.34% (2,018,478 total votes cast out of 2,393,202 registered voters).

The total is 80 seats in the Bangsamoro Parliament (40 party representatives, 32 district representatives, and 8 sectoral representatives).

All 80 winning candidates were proclaimed by the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) on 15-16 September 2026.

The elected members are set to assume office on 30 October 2026, to elect the region's first regular Chief Minister.