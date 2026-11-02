Bernos: Sagada traditions must not be treated as tourist attractions

Traditional Panag-apoy, a unique way for the people of Sagada to pay tribute to their departed loved ones.

“All tourism involving [indigenous peoples] must be anchored on consent.”

Solid North Party-List Rep. Menchie “Ching” Bernos has urged tourists and travel operators to respect the traditions and practices of indigenous communities, warning against turning their cultural and religious observances into mere tourist attractions.

Bernos, vice chairperson of the House Committee on Indigenous Cultural Communities and Indigenous Peoples, said tourism activities must not intrude on the everyday lives and traditions of indigenous peoples (IPs).

“A reminder to our tour operators—respect the traditions of the IP and do not simply look at them as an opportunity to boost tourism,” Bernos said in a statement Monday.

She also called for a review of existing laws governing the impact of tourism on indigenous communities.

The lawmaker's statement came amid increased interest in Panag-apoy, a religious and cultural tradition in Sagada, Mountain Province, observed every 1 November to honor departed loved ones through the burning of pine fatwood, locally known as saeng.

Bernos noted that some tour operators had offered packages allowing visitors to observe the practice, raising concerns about the commercialization of an intimate community tradition.

She urged tourism operators to maintain open communication with indigenous leaders to ensure their activities do not adversely affect local communities.

‘Panag-apoy’ tour package draws criticism

A travel agency drew criticism from residents and netizens after advertising a two-day tour package centered on Panag-apoy, scheduled for 31 October to 1 November.

Critics questioned the inclusion of a sacred religious observance in a commercial travel itinerary, stressing that the tradition was a family-centered occasion to remember departed loved ones, not a festival or tourist attraction.