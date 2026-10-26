Sagada tour canceled over 'Panag-apoy' backlash

SAGADA, Mountain Province — A travel and tours agency canceled its advertised two-day tour package featuring Sagada's "Panag-apoy" observance following online criticism from residents and netizens.

The operator initially invited participants to join an October 31 to November 1 trip marketed as a "Panag-apoy Festival" tour, which also included visits to local attractions.

Following the backlash, the organizer removed its promotional posts and confirmed in the comments section that the tour had been canceled.

"Panag-apoy" is a solemn religious and cultural tradition observed every November 1 in Sagada, rather than a public tourism festival.

During the observance, families gather at the cemetery to honor departed loved ones by lighting "saeng," or pinewood, in a ritual associated with remembering and guiding the spirits of the deceased.

The tradition developed as locals embraced Christianity, combining religious observances with an intimate ritual in which families light fires at gravesites and symbolically invite the spirits of their ancestors to return to their homes.

Residents and cultural advocates criticized tour agencies for using the sacred tradition as a marketing tool and portraying an intimate family observance as a commercial spectacle or Halloween attraction.

Critics emphasized that "Panag-apoy" does not feature staged performances or public programs, arguing that agencies were misleading tourists by promoting it as a festival.

Visitors were reminded that while tourists are welcome in Sagada, they should respect the solemnity of the occasion and avoid treating the observance as a public show or photography opportunity.

Amid concerns over cultural sensitivity, Sagada Tourism issued guidelines reminding visitors to respect the ceremony.