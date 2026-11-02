Award-winning actor Alden Richards is taking his passion for cycling beyond recreation as he leads an upcoming event that aims to promote Philippine tourism, healthy living, and environmental awareness.

The Kapuso star has been tapped to spearhead FunRide PH, a new cycling initiative developed through a partnership between the Department of Tourism (DOT) and multimedia company Myriad.

The collaboration was formally established on October 29, setting the stage for an event that will bring together cycling enthusiasts while highlighting some of Manila’s most recognizable historical and cultural attractions.

Known for his successful career in television and film, Richards is also a cycling advocate who supports an active lifestyle. Through FunRide PH, the actor will help encourage Filipinos to discover the country’s tourist destinations while embracing physical fitness and environmentally responsible transportation.

Carrying the theme “Moving People, Inspiring Change,” the initiative seeks to combine tourism, wellness, and sustainable mobility in one community-centered activity.

Scheduled for December 19, 2026, at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila, FunRide PH is designed to accommodate cyclists of different experience levels, from beginners to seasoned riders.

Participants may choose among three cycling categories: the 5-kilometer beginner ride, 10-kilometer intermediate ride, and 21-kilometer advanced ride.

The proposed cycling route will take participants through some of the capital’s iconic destinations, including Intramuros, Rizal Park, Roxas Boulevard, Manila Bay, and the National Museum Complex.

Beyond offering a recreational experience, the event is envisioned as an opportunity for participants to appreciate Manila’s historical landmarks, scenic attractions, and cultural heritage from a different perspective.

Richards’ involvement is expected to help generate wider public interest in cycling, particularly among young Filipinos and supporters who follow his activities beyond show business.

His participation also highlights how entertainment personalities can use their influence to support initiatives that promote community engagement, environmental responsibility, and domestic tourism.

Meanwhile, the DOT and Myriad are looking beyond the inaugural Manila event, with plans to eventually bring FunRide PH to other destinations across the Philippines.

The proposed nationwide expansion aims to showcase the country’s diverse landscapes and cultural attractions while encouraging responsible travel and creating a safer, more inclusive environment for cyclists.

Through the initiative, organizers hope to demonstrate how cycling can become an alternative way of exploring local destinations while contributing to healthier communities and more sustainable tourism practices.

For Richards, FunRide PH represents another opportunity to connect his personal advocacy with a larger cause, using his public platform to encourage Filipinos to stay active and rediscover the beauty of their own country.