Award-winning actor and devoted fur parent John Arcilla has expressed alarm over reports of the alleged illegal dumping of dead pets, calling for a thorough investigation into pet crematoriums and stricter monitoring of facilities offering cremation services.

In a strongly worded social media statement, Arcilla raised concerns about the possibility of irregularities in pet cremation operations, particularly the uncertainty faced by owners who entrust their beloved animals’ remains to these establishments.

The internationally acclaimed actor revealed that he has lost 11 pet dogs over the years, all of whom were cremated after passing away.

“Lahat ng dogs ko were cremated after they crossed the rainbow bridge. Eleven na sila, and by God’s grace, they all passed away due to old age,” Arcilla shared.

Although some of his dogs experienced illnesses during their later years, the actor said they had all lived long lives.

However, the controversy surrounding the handling of deceased pets has left him questioning whether the ashes he received truly belong to his beloved companions.

“So, how can I confirm if all those urns contain the remains of my rightful furbabies?” he asked.

Arcilla emphasized the need for authorities to investigate pet cremation businesses and determine whether their facilities are properly equipped and qualified to provide the services they advertise.

“KAILANGAN ma-investigate lahat ng pet crematoriums at ma-double-check ang kanilang facilities kung able and capable ba silang mag-operate as crematoriums,” he stressed.

He further called for the immediate closure of establishments found operating under questionable circumstances.

“Kung hindi at kahina-hinala ang kanilang operations, DAPAT IPA-CLOSE ITO,” the actor declared.

For Arcilla, the issue goes beyond the financial cost of cremation services. He pointed out that pet owners pay considerable amounts to ensure their animals receive a dignified farewell.

“HINDI ITO OVERREACTION. We pay a good sum for these services. For the love of our pets, whom we consider members of our families,” he said.

The actor also questioned why some crematoriums reportedly maintain their own farm lots, suggesting that such arrangements deserve closer examination in light of the controversy.

“May mga crematorium na may sariling FARM LOTS. Sorry, pero hindi kami maghihinala kung walang nangyaring ganito,” he added.

While Arcilla did not identify a particular establishment in his statement, his remarks highlighted the importance of transparency, accountability, and proper documentation in the pet aftercare industry.

For many fur parents, cremation represents the final act of love and respect they can offer their companions. The possibility that an animal’s remains may have been mishandled raises serious questions about the trust placed in service providers.

Arcilla concluded his statement by identifying himself as one of the many pet owners who regard their animals as members of the family.

“This is JOHN ARCILLA, one with fur parents who consider their pets part of the family.”

His appeal underscores the need to protect grieving pet owners from questionable practices and ensure that every animal entrusted to a cremation facility is treated with dignity, compassion, and respect.