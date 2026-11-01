Marines from the 8th Marine Rifle Battalion (8MRBn) have joined police and local government security efforts across Ilocos Norte to help maintain peace and order during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

The Marines, operating under the 4th Marine Brigade, conducted security patrols and area security operations on 1 November, focusing on key areas, cemeteries and memorial parks where families gathered to remember their departed loved ones.

The operations also aimed to help ensure the safe and orderly movement of motorists, commuters and cemetery visitors through increased security visibility and coordination with local government units and other law enforcement agencies.

The battalion said the deployment was intended to support local authorities in maintaining a peaceful environment throughout the Undas holiday observance.

The 8th Marine Rifle Battalion, also known as the “Peacemaker” Battalion, said it remains committed to protecting communities in Northwestern Luzon through continued vigilance and cooperation with civilian authorities, beyond its territorial defense responsibilities.