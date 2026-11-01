Two teenage girls drowned after being swept away by a sudden flash flood while swimming in the Iponan River in Barangay Pagatpat, Cagayan de Oro City, on Sunday afternoon, 1 November 2026.

City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Nick Jabagat said the victims were swimming near the riverbank when a surge of floodwater triggered by heavy rains in upland areas carried them downstream.

One of the girls reportedly shouted for help while the other struggled against the strong current.

Residents rushed to rescue the teenagers and recovered their bodies several meters from where they were swept away.