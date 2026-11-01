The Provincial Health Office (PHO) conducted a mental health awareness activity for out-of-school youth (OSY) and their parents in Tuao East on Saturday, 31 October, to promote mental well-being and strengthen family support.

The activity, dubbed “Kalingang Pangkaisipan, Simula sa Pamilya: Mental Health Passport,” aimed to help young people and their parents better understand mental health and the role of the family in maintaining emotional and psychological well-being.

Participants took part in interactive learning stations facilitated by healthcare personnel and mental health professionals from the PHO, where they discussed emotional awareness, stress management, effective family communication, self-worth and available channels for seeking mental health assistance.

The activity was led by the PHO in coordination with the Rural Health Unit of Tuao East, with local government and community representatives also attending.