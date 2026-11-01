Nine wanted persons, including several individuals listed among the most wanted in the region and their respective provinces, were arrested by the Police Regional Office 2 (PRO2) in separate manhunt operations across Cagayan Valley on 1 November.

In a report, PRO2 said the arrested individuals included five Regional Most Wanted Persons, two Provincial Most Wanted Persons, one Municipal Most Wanted Person and another individual facing various criminal charges.

Among those arrested was alias “Bin,” the No. 3 Regional Most Wanted Person of the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3), who was apprehended in Barangay Buyasan, San Mariano, Isabela, during a morning operation.

Bin is facing three counts of statutory rape, with no bail recommended by the court.

Also arrested was alias “Per,” 38, a barangay tanod and resident of Barangay Babuyan Claro, Calayan, Cagayan. He was apprehended in Barangay San Vicente, Santa Ana, Cagayan, on three counts of qualified rape of a minor. The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 7 in Aparri, Cagayan, on 13 October, with no bail recommended.

In Nueva Vizcaya, authorities arrested alias “Alon,” 38, in Solano Public Cemetery in Barangay Roxas, Solano. He is facing charges of qualified rape through sexual assault and acts of lasciviousness, with no bail recommended under the warrants issued by RTC Branch 29 in Bayombong.

Another suspect, alias “Etong,” 44, a farmer, was arrested in Barangay Malasin, Dupax del Norte. He is facing a statutory rape charge under a warrant issued by RTC Branch 37 in Bambang, with no bail recommended.

Meanwhile, alias “Gel,” the No. 1 Provincial Most Wanted Person, was arrested for three counts of rape by sexual assault under Articles 266-A and 266-B of the Revised Penal Code and three counts of violating Republic Act 9995, or the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009.

Court records indicated bail was set at P120,000 for each count of rape by sexual assault and P42,000 for each count of violation of RA 9995.

In Cagayan, alias “Gigi,” 40, a resident of Claveria, was arrested in Barangay Santor, Sanchez Mira. The suspect is facing charges involving violations of Republic Act 7610, in relation to RA 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, RA 11930 or the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act, as well as statutory acts of lasciviousness and qualified trafficking in persons.

The court set bail at P150,000 for the charges involving RA 7610 in relation to RA 10175 and P180,000 for statutory acts of lasciviousness. No bail was recommended for the other charges.

In Isabela, police arrested alias “Ted,” the No. 1 Municipal Most Wanted Person, in Barangay Calamagui North, Santa Maria. He is facing an act of lasciviousness charge under Section 5(b), Article III of RA 7610, with bail set at P200,000.

Also arrested was alias “Anya” in Barangay District 2, San Manuel, Isabela. The suspect is facing an estafa charge, with bail set at P120,000.

PRO2 said the arrested individuals underwent documentation and were placed under the custody of the respective police stations pending their presentation before the courts that issued the warrants.

Regional Director PBGen Mariano C. Rodriguez commended the police personnel involved in the operations, citing their coordination and efforts in tracking down wanted individuals.

Rodriguez said the arrests demonstrated the regional police force's continuing campaign to hold individuals facing criminal charges accountable and maintain peace and order across Cagayan Valley.