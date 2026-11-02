Philippine representative Sasha Lacuna has secured a spot in the Top 12 of The Miss Globe 2026 Head-to-Head Challenge after sharing her personal journey of overcoming shyness, building self-confidence and advocating for mental health awareness.

The Filipina beauty queen opened up about her struggles during her high school years and how pageantry helped her discover her strengths and find the courage to speak before an international audience.

Lacuna also highlighted her involvement with Project Com, an organization promoting mental health awareness among students through workshops and self-empowerment activities.

"First of all, I had to look a lot into myself first. I had to know about who I am, what I want, and who I want to be," she said when asked about building confidence.