Patrols cover Batangas, Quezon, Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon to protect passengers and beachgoers during Undas

A Philippine Coast Guard member monitors a passenger boat during coastal patrol operations as the Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog strengthens maritime safety measures for Undas 2026.

The Philippine Coast Guard has intensified coastal patrols in Batangas, Quezon, Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon to safeguard the public during the Undas observance.

The Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog said its operations focus on monitoring coastal areas, deterring illegal maritime activities and enforcing maritime laws and regulations.

Patrols also seek to ensure the safety of vessels and people swimming or visiting beaches to prevent accidents and other incidents at sea.