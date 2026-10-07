CAVITE — A regional-level most wanted person facing a murder case was arrested in Trece Martires City on Tuesday, police said.
The suspect was arrested at around 1:30 p.m. on 6 October in Summer Homes, Barangay Cabuco, during a joint operation by intelligence operatives of the 401st A Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 4A and the Trece Martires City police warrant section.
Police served an alias warrant of arrest for murder issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 275 in Las Piñas City.
The warrant, dated 31 August 2016, carries no recommended bail.
The suspect was placed under the custody of the Trece Martires City police pending further court proceedings.
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