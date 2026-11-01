The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Field Unit and the Ipil Municipal Police Station seized P1,715,000.00-worh of illicit cigarettes at Brgy. Poblacion in the town of Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay on 29 October 2026.

The law enforcement operation against the illegal cigarettes resulted in the arrest of two male suspects, and the confiscation of 35 master cases of cigarettes without graphic health warnings- with an estimated value of P1,715,000.00.

The arrested suspects @Ben and @Adi, both legal age, were caught while in possession and control of the questionable tobacco products.

The CIDG Director stated that Republic Act No. 10643 (Graphic Health Warnings Law) safeguards public health by raising awareness of the dangers of tobacco use and protecting consumers from trade malpractices and substandard tobacco products through mandatory graphic and textual health warnings on cigarette packaging. He further stresses that under Republic Act No. 10863, or the “Customs Modernization and Tariff Act,” the State aims to modernize customs administration, enhance revenue collection, facilitate legitimate trade, and combat smuggling and customs fraud while promoting transparency and integrity.

The CIDG leadership commends PCOL Rafael D Lero, the Regional Chief of CIDG Regional Field Unit 9, and the CIDG Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Field Unit headed by PCPT Christian Gabriel T Putol, for the successful operation. The accomplishment underscores the Unit’s resolve in busting illicit cigarettes in Zamboanga peninsula — and across the Philippines.