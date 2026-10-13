P10.53M illicit cigarettes seized in Zamboanga City

Some P10.53-million worth of suspected smuggled cigarettes were seized by authorities during a coordinated anti-smuggling operation in Zamboanga City on 12 October 2026.

According to Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., Chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), the operation resulted in the seizure of 180 master cases of suspected smuggled cigarettes at Sitio Catumbal, Barangay Culianan. The operation also led to the arrest of one individual and the confiscation of a closed van believed to have been used to transport the cigarettes.

The operation brought together the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Zamboanga City Field Unit, Police Station 4 and the City Mobile Force Company of Zamboanga City Police Office, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 9, and the Bureau of Customs Regional Office 9.