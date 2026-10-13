P10.53M illicit cigarettes seized in Zamboanga City
Some P10.53-million worth of suspected smuggled cigarettes were seized by authorities during a coordinated anti-smuggling operation in Zamboanga City on 12 October 2026.
According to Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., Chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), the operation resulted in the seizure of 180 master cases of suspected smuggled cigarettes at Sitio Catumbal, Barangay Culianan. The operation also led to the arrest of one individual and the confiscation of a closed van believed to have been used to transport the cigarettes.
The operation brought together the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Zamboanga City Field Unit, Police Station 4 and the City Mobile Force Company of Zamboanga City Police Office, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 9, and the Bureau of Customs Regional Office 9.
The arrested individual is under the custody of the CIDG Zamboanga City Field Unit for proper disposition. Authorities are documenting the seized items and undertaking the necessary procedures for the case.
PGEN Nartatez said the operation underscores the importance of cooperation among law enforcement agencies in preventing suspected smuggled goods from reaching the market.
"Kapag may smuggling, naaapektuhan ang mga negosyanteng sumusunod sa batas at nagbabayad ng tamang buwis. Kaya mahalaga ang pagtutulungan natin para mapigilan ang ganitong gawain at mabigyan ng patas na pagkakataon ang mga lehitimong negosyo," Nartatez said.
The operation supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s efforts to strengthen law enforcement and promote accountability. It is also aligned with the PNP Focused Agenda, particularly Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), which emphasizes coordinated, purposeful police action in addressing unlawful activities.
The PNP will continue working with partner agencies to help prevent the movement of illegal goods, protect legitimate businesses, and uphold the rule of law. These efforts reflect the organization’s commitment to "Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman."