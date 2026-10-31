Ilocos police chief checks Undas security in San Carlos

Police Regional Office 1 (PRO1) Director Brig. Gen. Crisaleo Tolentino inspected security preparations at the San Carlos City Public Cemetery in Barangay Rizal on Saturday ahead of the expected influx of visitors for Undas.

Tolentino conducted an inspection to assess police deployment, security arrangements and personnel readiness for the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

San Carlos City Police Station chief Lt. Col. Lawrence Keith Calub presented the station's security deployment plan and personnel assignments during the inspection.

The assessment focused on police preparedness, discipline and the ability of deployed personnel to respond promptly to security incidents and other concerns involving cemetery visitors.