Kalinga strengthens suicide prevention efforts

TABUK CITY, Kalinga — The provincial government of Kalinga has conducted suicide first aid training to strengthen mental health services and equip frontline workers with skills to assist individuals experiencing psychological distress.

The training, held recently at Davidson Hotel in Tabuk City, carried the theme “Gatekeepers Guide to Suicide Prevention and Control.”

It focused on identifying suicide warning signs, providing immediate emotional support and referring individuals at risk to appropriate mental health professionals.

Provincial Health Officer Marilyn T. Duyan underscored the need to strengthen community-based interventions, describing suicide as a growing public health concern affecting families and communities.

She said frontline personnel frequently encounter individuals experiencing emotional crises but may lack sufficient training to assess suicide risks and provide initial assistance.

Duyan emphasized that early identification, timely intervention and proper referrals are essential to improving mental health outcomes and preventing deaths by suicide.

Representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Cordillera discussed suicide prevention strategies, warning signs and postvention, which involves supporting families and communities following a suicide.

Participants also underwent practical exercises on crisis intervention, continuity of care and postvention procedures.

The workshop introduced self-care strategies to help frontline responders manage the emotional demands of assisting individuals in distress.

Participants were likewise oriented on documentation and reporting procedures for self-harm, suicide attempts and deaths by suicide, along with established protocols for prevention and intervention.

Organizers said the initiative seeks to develop a network of trained community responders capable of providing immediate support, practicing active listening and connecting vulnerable individuals with professional mental health services.

The provincial government hopes the training will improve coordination among local health workers, social welfare personnel and other frontline responders in addressing mental health emergencies.