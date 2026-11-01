Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla is welcomed by police during his visit to his father’s grave at Angelus Eternal Garden in Imus City, Cavite, on 1 November 2026.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla visited the grave of his father, former Cavite governor Juanito “Johnny” Reyes Remulla Sr., at Angelus Eternal Garden in Barangay Toclong 1-C, Imus City, on Sunday, 1 November.

Cavite police provincial director Col. Ariel R. Red welcomed Remulla upon his arrival, together with Imus police chief Lt. Col. Chey Chey I. Saulog and other police personnel.

The Cavite Police Provincial Office said security measures remained in place throughout the visit to maintain safety and order at the cemetery during the Undas observance.

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