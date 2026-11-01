Police seek two others following a buy-bust operation in Taytay

Police personnel inventory boxes of cigarettes during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Busybees, Taytay, Palawan, on 1 November 2026. Authorities reported seizing 198 reams and arresting one suspect.

Police arrested a man and seized 198 reams of cigarettes allegedly lacking the required graphic health warnings during a buy-bust operation in Taytay, Palawan, on Sunday, 1 November.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office said the operation took place at around 1:30 p.m. in Sitio Lapac, Barangay Busybees, involving personnel from the Taytay Municipal Police Station and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion’s 401st Maneuver Company.

The arrested suspect, identified only as alias “Tong,” is a 42-year-old construction worker from Brooke’s Point. Two other individuals, identified by police as aliases “Dodoy” and “Jun,” reportedly residents of Dumaran, remain at large.

According to police, an undercover buyer purchased two reams of New Berlin cigarettes without the required graphic health warnings.

Police reported recovering 123 reams of New Berlin, 38 reams of Oris and 37 reams of Fort cigarettes during the operation.

Also recovered were two mobile phones, cash, buy-bust money, a notebook allegedly containing transaction records, a sling bag and a red Toyota Wigo that police believe was connected to the activity.

A barangay council member and the Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson of Barangay Busybees witnessed the inventory and marking of the recovered items.

Police said the arrested suspect would face a complaint for an alleged violation of Republic Act 10643, or the Graphic Health Warnings Law.