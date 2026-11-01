OCD checks Undas response teams in 3 Quezon towns
Drinking water for responders, coordination among agencies prioritized during inspections
The Office of Civil Defense CALABARZON checked emergency response teams in three Quezon towns on Sunday, 1 November, prioritizing access to drinking water to help protect responders from heat-related illnesses during Undas duties.
OCD personnel and the Quezon Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office visited staging areas in Lucban, Sampaloc and Mauban to assess local readiness amid the influx of people observing All Saints’ Day.
The inspection team emphasized the provision of drinking water at each staging area to keep emergency personnel hydrated while on standby, OCD CALABARZON said.
The visits also examined local governments’ use of the Incident Command System, or ICS, to coordinate personnel and agencies deployed for Undas.
Local disaster management offices and participating agencies discussed operational concerns and practices in implementing the system to maintain a shared understanding of conditions and response activities.
ICS provides a common organizational structure that allows multiple agencies and responders to work together during emergencies and planned events.