Vice President Sara Duterte visited memorial sites in Tacloban, Ormoc and Davao cities ahead of and during the Undas observance to pay tribute to victims of three major tragedies.

Duterte offered flowers, lit candles and prayed at the Holy Cross Memorial Gardens in Tacloban City, where victims of Super Typhoon Yolanda in 2013 were laid to rest.

She also visited the memorial for victims of the 2016 Roxas Night Market bombing in Davao City on 30 October and the mass grave memorial for victims of the 1991 Ormoc flash flood on 1 November.

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