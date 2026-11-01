Capiz Archbishop Victor Bendico has urged Catholic families to teach children the true meaning of All Saints' Day, warning against Halloween celebrations that glorify evil, violence and occult practices.

“Dear brothers and sisters, let us teach our children to admire what is holy, not to glorify what is evil,” Bendico said in a pastoral letter marking All Saints' Day on 1 November.

“Let us celebrate saints, imitate their virtues, and choose the light of Christ,” he added.

The prelate called on the faithful to rediscover the religious significance of All Saints' Day amid the growing popularity of Halloween-themed activities, particularly among children and young people.

While acknowledging that many Halloween celebrations are intended as harmless recreation, Bendico expressed concern over activities that portray evil in a favorable light.

“Some celebrations deliberately glamorize demonic figures, occult practices, cruelty, or violence,” he said.

“These images can confuse children about the seriousness of evil and obscure the Christian meaning of these sacred days,” he added.

Bendico explained that All Saints' Day originated from the early Church's tradition of honoring martyrs and has since become a celebration of all those who attained holiness.

He emphasized that the feast recognizes not only canonized saints but also ordinary believers whose lives reflected Christian faith and virtue.