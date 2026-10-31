CALABARZON police undergo Undas readiness checks

Police personnel undergo uniform and readiness checks at the Turbina terminal in Calamba City, Laguna, on 31 October 2026 as part of preparations for Undas.

Police personnel deployed for Undas 2026 across CALABARZON underwent inspections to check their discipline, compliance with prescribed uniforms and operational readiness, the Police Regional Office 4A said.

The Regional Internal Service Unit 4A conducted the inspections as officers performed peacekeeping and public assistance duties for the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

The checks covered proper grooming, uniforms and readiness to carry out their assignments. Photographs released by PRO 4A showed inspections at deployment sites on 31 October, including the Turbina terminal in Calamba City, Laguna.

PRO 4A said the activity reinforced professionalism and accountability, emphasizing that deployed officers should remain presentable, alert and ready to assist the public throughout Undas.