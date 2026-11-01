MIMAROPA police chief honors 3 slain cops at ambush site

MIMAROPA police regional director Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Dela Cruz lights a candle during a visit to Balagbag Cemetery in Gloria, Oriental Mindoro, on 31 October 2026 as part of the Undas observance.

Police Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Dela Cruz, MIMAROPA police regional director, returned to the site of a deadly 2021 ambush in Magsaysay, Occidental Mindoro, on 31 October to honor three police officers killed there.

The visit to the National Highway in Barangay Nicolas formed part of his observance of Undas, according to Police Regional Office MIMAROPA.

The three officers belonged to the 1st Occidental Mindoro Provincial Mobile Force Company and were killed in an ambush on 28 May 2021.

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Accompanied by Occidental Mindoro police provincial director Col. Ali Jose A. Duterte, Dela Cruz offered a prayer and lit a candle in their memory.

“The sacrifice of our fallen personnel must remain part of our institutional memory,” Dela Cruz said.

He said their dedication should remind police officers of their responsibility to serve with integrity, uphold the law and protect lives and property.

Dela Cruz also visited Balagbag Cemetery in Gloria, Oriental Mindoro, where he offered prayers for departed loved ones and fallen police colleagues.