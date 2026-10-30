DOH warns public against Mayon ashfall

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday, Oct. 30, urged residents near Mayon Volcano in Albay to take precautions against volcanic ashfall following a moderately explosive eruption.

“Pinapaalalahanan ng DOH ang publiko sa mga kalapit na lugar na mag-ingat laban sa masamang epekto ng abo ng bulkan at makipag-ugnayan agad sa mga awtoridad kung kinakailangan,” the DOH said in an advisory.

(The DOH reminds residents in nearby areas to protect themselves from the harmful effects of volcanic ash and immediately contact authorities if necessary.)

The advisory came after Mayon Volcano erupted at around 11:53 a.m. Friday, prompting authorities to raise its status to Alert Level 3.

The DOH advised residents to wear N95 masks, keep doors and windows closed, cover gaps with wet cloths, stay hydrated and avoid entering the volcano's permanent danger zone.

Residents were also urged to monitor advisories from local government units and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).