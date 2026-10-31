TCU bags 66 medals, finishes 2nd in national games

Taguig university climbs from sixth place to overall first runner-up in 15th LCUAA competition

TAGUIG PRIDE. Taguig City University (TCU) student-athletes and supporters pose for a group selfie. TCU secured the overall first runner-up title at the 15th LCUAA National Games 2026 in Binalonan, Pangasinan, held from 24 to 30 October, winning 19 gold, 19 silver and 28 bronze medals for a total of 66.

TAGUIG CITY — Taguig City University (TCU) secured the overall first runner-up title at the 15th Local Colleges and Universities Athletic Association (LCUAA) National Games 2026, collecting 66 medals and improving significantly from its sixth-place finish last year.

The competition, held from 24 to 30 October at the University of Eastern Pangasinan in Binalonan, Pangasinan, brought together student-athletes representing local colleges and universities across the country.

According to TCU, its delegation won 19 gold, 19 silver and 28 bronze medals, placing second overall in the national sporting event.

The university attributed the achievement to the preparation, discipline and determination of its student-athletes, supported by coaches, trainers and university sports officials.

TCU also acknowledged the assistance of the Taguig City government, including Mayor Lani Cayetano, the City Council and the Sports Development Office, in supporting its athletic development programs.

University President Dr. Raymundo P. Arcega was likewise recognized for providing institutional support to student-athletes participating in national competitions.

The TCU Athletics Development Center, led by Director John Cusi, along with the university's Sports Development Council, coaches and technical personnel, helped prepare the delegation for the weeklong games.

The university said its improvement from sixth place to second place reflected the continued development of its athletic programs and the growing competitiveness of its student-athletes.

TCU also thanked the University of Eastern Pangasinan for hosting the tournament and the LCUAA for providing a platform for student-athletes from local higher education institutions to compete nationally.