DA eyes revival of drought-resistant native Kalimpos corn

The Department of Agriculture in Eastern Visayas is working to preserve and reintroduce Kalimpos, a native corn variety known for its reported resilience to drought and pests.

TACLOBAN CITY — Seed companies introduce new varieties from time to time as advances in genetic engineering continue. However, a traditional corn variety has stood the test of time for its ability to withstand drought and pest attacks: Kalimpos corn.

Amid growing food security risks posed by climate change, the Department of Agriculture in Eastern Visayas is taking a closer look at the potential of Kalimpos, including its yield and natural characteristics, for preservation and reintroduction to local farmers.

Kalimpos is a traditional open-pollinated variety (OPV) of native white corn. The project has established dedicated plant nurseries in the towns of Merida and Palompon to prevent the variety from being phased out by commercialized genetically modified and hybrid seeds.

The DA Regional Field Office 8 (DA-RFO8) earlier launched the Kalimpos Corn Project to preserve, propagate and promote the native heritage variety.

Through its Abuyog Experiment Station (AES), researchers at the regional office piloted the reintroduction of Kalimpos corn in Merida and Palompon for propagation. The three-hectare pilot site in Merida, involving 11 corn farmers, aimed to validate the variety’s reported resilience to drought and pest attacks, as well as its claimed 80 percent shelling recovery.

On 28 to 29 October 2026, DA-RFO8 held the Farmers’ Field Day and Harvest Festival of the Kalimpos Corn Project in Barangay Lundag, Merida, Leyte.

The three-hectare pilot project recorded an average yield of three metric tons per hectare (MT/ha) of fresh grain, with a computed dry grain yield of 2.25 MT/ha.

“The Kalimpos corn is not merely a legacy from our ancestors; it is a treasure for a more resilient future. That’s why we encourage farmers to plant Kalimpos, as it has been proven to withstand climate change and pests, while also offering a higher yield,” AES researcher Mona Liza Ruiz said.

In Palompon, Kalimpos corn planted in the third week of June was harvested in the first week of October. The Palompon Municipal Agriculture Office said the harvested seeds would be distributed to corn growers in the first week of November.

The Palompon MAO said cultivating the heirloom grain supports local ecosystem biodiversity and helps preserve a crop variety that exhibits natural resilience to localized climate challenges.

Meanwhile, Merida Mayor Rolando Villasencio signed a resolution encouraging the conservation and use of traditional corn varieties in the municipality. The resolution aims to support valuable agricultural resources and promote locally adapted crop varieties to strengthen the municipal agricultural sector.

DA-RFO8 said the resolution complemented the objectives of the Kalimpos Corn Project by providing institutional support for the conservation and promotion of traditional corn varieties.

Through collaboration between the AES and the local government of Merida, the DA hopes to raise awareness and appreciation of local genetic resources and their potential contribution to resilient corn production.