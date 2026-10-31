Iwahig project in Puerto Princesa tentatively set to open in 2027

TOURISM EXPANSION. Zoomanity Group chief executive officer Robert Yupangco discusses the company's ongoing tourism development in Iwahig, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, during an exclusive interview at Zoori Zoo and Residence Inn in Tagaytay City on Saturday, 31 October 2026. The new attraction, which will feature fireflies, is tentatively scheduled to begin operations in 2027.

TAGAYTAY CITY, Cavite — Zoomanity Group has begun developing a new tourism attraction in Iwahig, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, with operations tentatively scheduled to begin in 2027, according to its chief executive officer, Robert Yupangco.

In an exclusive interview on Saturday, 31 October, at Zoori Zoo and Residence Inn in Tagaytay City, Yupangco disclosed that the project would feature fireflies as one of its main attractions, expanding the group's tourism ventures into the MIMAROPA region.

The development is located in Iwahig, an area known for its natural environment and firefly-watching activities.

Yupangco said the group had already initiated the project and was hoping to open the attraction to visitors next year, although no definite opening date has been announced.

The disclosure came when he was asked about Zoomanity Group's plans to expand its tourism operations in MIMAROPA, particularly in Palawan.

The planned 2027 opening forms part of the group's broader efforts to develop nature-based tourism destinations across the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Yupangco also highlighted the group's existing attractions in CALABARZON, including Zoori Zoo and Residence Inn in Tagaytay and Paradizoo in nearby Mendez, Cavite.

Zoori Zoo hosted its Halloween-themed "Zoomanity Nights: Black Magic" entertainment program on 31 October, offering visitors live performances alongside its regular attractions.

According to Yupangco, guests paying the P249 entrance fee could enjoy the Black Magic performance without additional charges. The admission also covered other activities, including animal shows.

He said the company was preparing additional themed performances for the Christmas season, including a White Magic concept.

Yupangco also promoted Paradizoo, located approximately 15 minutes from Zoori Zoo, as an agricultural tourism destination where visitors, farmers and prospective agribusiness investors can learn about farming practices.

He said the facility showcases agricultural techniques intended to encourage interest in farming and sustainable food production.

The group also operates other wildlife and leisure attractions, including Zoocobia and Zoobic Safari in the Clark area of Pampanga.

Beyond expanding its tourism portfolio, Yupangco said his long-term vision is to help transform the Philippines into a clean and green tourism destination through environmental protection, renewable energy and educational activities.

He emphasized the importance of solar energy, pollution reduction and tree planting in developing sustainable tourism facilities.