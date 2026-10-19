Tourists prepare to enter the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park located in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

Puerto Princesa City is pitching investment opportunities in property, energy and tourism, highlighted by a proposed P200-billion ecotourism estate, ahead of its 2026 Investment Forum on 23 October at Conrad Manila.

The half-day event is expected to bring together about 150 investors, business leaders, policymakers and development partners to explore projects and partnerships in the Palawan capital.

Now in its third edition under Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron, the forum builds on the city government’s efforts to attract investments that generate jobs and deliver long-term benefits to local communities. Guided by the tagline “Your Investment. Our Commitment,” the city is promoting sustainable economic development and responsible investor participation.

Puerto Princesa will present opportunities in meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions tourism, fisheries and seafood value-chain development, renewable energy, modern agriculture, commercial and mixed-use properties, hospitality, ecotourism, cruise and sports tourism, infrastructure, utilities, waste management and climate-resilient urban development.

Among the major developments is the Sta. Lucia Environmental Estate, an approximately 500-hectare ecotourism and environmental project with stated investment potential of up to P200 billion. The estate has been designated a Tourism Enterprise Zone by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority.

Property development is also gaining ground. Megaworld is developing Baytown Palawan, a six-hectare mixed-use township along Puerto Princesa South Road planned to include condominiums, commercial hubs and hotels. Suntrust Properties, part of the Megaworld Group, is also expanding its residential and community developments in the city.

In hospitality, One-Of Collection has expanded its presence through its Amorita Resort and Spa and The Funny Lion properties.

The forum aims to connect the city’s development priorities with private capital, technology and expertise, providing a platform for prospective investors to explore partnerships and advance projects.