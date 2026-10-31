SOLCOM chief urges unity, reflection for Undas

Southern Luzon Command chief Lt. Gen. Cerilo Cal Balaoro Jr. urges unity, prayer and reflection in his Undas 2026 message. Photo courtesy of Southern Luzon Command, AFP.

Southern Luzon Command (SOLCOM) chief Lt. Gen. Cerilo Cal Balaoro Jr. encouraged Filipino families to make Undas 2026 a time for unity, prayer and reflection as they remember their departed loved ones.

In his Undas message, Balaoro said SOLCOM’s officers, soldiers and civilian personnel join families in offering prayers and honoring the memory of those who have passed away.

He expressed hope that the observance would bring families together, inspire the pursuit of peace and encourage gratitude for the memories left by their loved ones.