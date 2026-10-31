SOLCOM chief urges unity, reflection for Undas
Balaoro joins families in remembering departed loved ones
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Southern Luzon Command (SOLCOM) chief Lt. Gen. Cerilo Cal Balaoro Jr. encouraged Filipino families to make Undas 2026 a time for unity, prayer and reflection as they remember their departed loved ones.
In his Undas message, Balaoro said SOLCOM’s officers, soldiers and civilian personnel join families in offering prayers and honoring the memory of those who have passed away.
He expressed hope that the observance would bring families together, inspire the pursuit of peace and encourage gratitude for the memories left by their loved ones.
Balaoro also wished everyone a safe, peaceful and meaningful Undas on behalf of the command.