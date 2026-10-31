NTC flags call drops amid Undas rush

Filipinos traveling for the Undas holidays can expect generally reliable mobile internet and text messaging services at major Metro Manila bus terminals, although call disruptions remain a concern for some subscribers.

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) said Saturday that nearly 90 percent of mobile broadband tests conducted across 12 major bus terminals recorded download speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps), indicating that networks are largely equipped to handle commuters’ connectivity needs during the holiday rush.

The regulator said 114 of 128 test campaigns conducted on 29 October met the 50-Mbps threshold, allowing passengers to access online travel information, communicate with their families, and use digital services while waiting for their trips.

Among the three major telecommunications operators, DITO Telecommunity Corp. recorded the fastest download speed at 851 Mbps at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX).

Smart Communications Inc. followed with 456 Mbps, also at PITX, while Globe Telecom Inc. registered its highest speed of 330 Mbps at the Raymond Transportation terminal in Quezon City.

However, the monitoring results also revealed gaps in voice call reliability.

While DITO and Globe recorded zero-percent average call drop ratios, Smart registered 5.26 percent, exceeding the NTC’s prescribed standard of less than 2 percent.

All three operators achieved a 100-percent average SMS success ratio, surpassing the regulatory requirement of more than 99 percent.

“Reliable mobile connectivity is essential in transport terminals, particularly during periods when large numbers of Filipinos travel to reunite with their families.

The Commission commends our MNOs’ readiness to heed the public’s reliance on mobile telecommunications services to communicate with their families, coordinate their trips, and access essential information throughout their journey this Undas 2026,” NTC Deputy Commissioner Andy Castelar said.

The tests covered major transport hubs in Cubao, Sampaloc and Parañaque, including terminals operated by Victory Liner, Five Star Bus, Baliwag Transit, Superlines and other provincial bus companies.

Despite the generally favorable results, the NTC directed mobile operators to address service deficiencies and strengthen network reliability, particularly as passenger traffic increases during the holiday period.