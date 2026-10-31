Child care agency says no licensed foster families currently available for new placements

FOSTER CARE. Social workers from the Regional Alternative Child Care Office IV-A (RACCO IV-A) engage children in supervised activities during a visit to a residential child-caring facility as part of efforts to promote family-based care and identify potential foster placements in CALABARZON.

The National Authority for Child Care (NACC) has appealed for more qualified foster parents in CALABARZON as the region faces a shortage of licensed families available to accommodate children requiring temporary parental care.

In a news release dated 30 October, NACC’s Regional Alternative Child Care Office IV-A (RACCO IV-A) said the lack of available foster families could prolong children’s stays in residential care facilities and make it more difficult to place siblings together.

“At present, there are no available licensed foster parents on the roster. This lowers the chances of children being placed with licensed foster families,” said Shinette G. Nidoy, social welfare officer III and head of the Alternative Child Care Section of RACCO IV-A.

Despite the shortage of available placements, the agency reported that 55 licensed foster parents were registered across CALABARZON as of 22 October.

Rizal accounted for the highest number with 25 licensed foster parents, followed by Cavite and Laguna with 10 each, Quezon with seven, and Batangas with three.

During the same period, 74 children were under foster care across the region.

RACCO IV-A Officer-in-Charge John S. Calidguid emphasized the importance of community participation in expanding foster care opportunities.

“Every child deserves a safe and nurturing environment where they can receive the care, protection, and support they need,” Calidguid said.

He added that encouraging qualified families to become foster parents would provide children with opportunities to experience family-based care while appropriate long-term arrangements are being pursued.

Foster care provides temporary family-based protection for children who cannot remain with their biological families.

Depending on their circumstances, children may eventually be reunited with their families or placed under other appropriate permanent care arrangements, including adoption.

The agency encouraged interested individuals and families to inquire about foster care requirements, assessment and licensing procedures through RACCO IV-A.