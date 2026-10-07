CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — Police Regional Office 4A received Unified 911 Emergency Response Motorcycles on Wednesday, 7 October, as part of efforts to strengthen emergency response operations across CALABARZON.
Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla and Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. led the blessing and turnover ceremony at Camp BGen Vicente P. Lim in Calamba City.
The motorcycles are intended to improve the mobility of police responders and help them reach emergency locations faster, particularly in areas where larger response vehicles may encounter difficulty.
PRO4A, under Regional Director Brig. Gen. Dominic Baccay, said the additional emergency response assets are expected to strengthen police capabilities and improve the delivery of public safety services throughout Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.
The deployment forms part of the government’s Unified 911 Emergency Response System, which provides the public with a single nationwide hotline connecting callers to police, fire, medical and other emergency services.
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