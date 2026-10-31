61 OFWs from Saudi Arabia return to Philippines

Sixty-one overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, safely returned to the Philippines on Friday, 30 October, aboard Qatar Airways Flight QR928, through the assistance of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

They were met by DMW and OWWA personnel at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City where they received financial assistance, food, and transportation.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) medical team also provided free medical services.

The total number of OFWs and their dependents repatriated from Saudi Arabia since 19 October has now reached 573.

The repatriation and immediate assistance for returning OFWs are part of the 'Saving Lives' component of the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT) initiative, in accordance with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In relation to this, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, who was also with the repatriated OFWs on their flight, emphasized the government's response to the needs of the OFWs and their families.