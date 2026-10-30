Suspect nabbed, P166K worth of Shabu seized in Unang Sigaw, QC

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported the arrest of a female drug suspect and the confiscation of approximately P166,872 worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Unang Sigaw, Quezon City on Thursday evening.

The operation was conducted by the District Drug Enforcement Unit, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency – National Capital Region.

Police report said the suspect was identified as a 38-year-old newly identified street-level individual, and a resident of Caloocan City.

“At approximately 7:50 PM on 29 October 2026, an undercover police officer successfully purchased suspected shabu worth PhP49,500 from the suspect,” report said.

“Upon the exchange of the pre-arranged signal, the operating team immediately moved in and placed her under arrest,” it added.

Operatives confiscated approximately 24.54 grams of suspected shabu, valued at P166,872, along with the buy-bust money.

The QCPD noted that the suspect will face charges for violation of Section 5, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, before the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office.