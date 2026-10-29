BuCor warns public against fake recruitment post, phishing link

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has issued an urgent warning to the public regarding a fraudulent recruitment announcement circulating on social media.

On 24 October 2026, the bureau’s Directorate for Intelligence and Investigation discovered a deceptive post published by the Facebook account “Nationwide Job Openings PH.” The post, titled “Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Now Hiring 2026!,” falsely advertised various positions within the bureau, including corrections officers and technical personnel. It instructed interested applicants to access an application link in the comments section.

Upon investigation, the link, https://tinyurl.com/new-bucor-job, was flagged by cybersecurity platform VirusTotal as a phishing URL. When accessed, it redirected users to an unofficial website, shopcredit.xyz/bucor-hiring-2026/.

The fraudulent site displayed purported BuCor vacancies with monthly salaries ranging from P35,783 to P74,879, alongside fake application procedures, documentary requirements, submission deadlines, and deceptive contact information designed to appear official.

BuCor warned that the use of an unofficial domain and its classification as a phishing URL pose serious risks to the public.

Applicants who interact with the site may be exposed to credential theft, identity theft, financial fraud, and the unauthorized collection of their personal data.

While current findings do not conclusively establish that information has already been compromised, the bureau emphasized that the link must be treated as highly suspicious.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. strongly advised jobseekers and the general public to exercise extreme caution. Citizens are urged not to click the suspicious link, submit personal documents, provide account credentials, or make any form of payment through unverified or unofficial websites.