Carnapped luxury van recovered in Makati; former driver arrested

Personnel of the Makati City Police Station immediately recovered a luxury van reported carnapped in Taguig City and arrested the primary suspect on Tuesday, 27 October, following a 911 emergency report.

At around 8:30 a.m., the Makati Police received an urgent 911 tip regarding a vehicle allegedly stolen from Taguig. Responding personnel from Sub-Station 5 intercepted and cornered the black luxury van just 20 minutes later, at around 8:50 a.m., beside a parking building near the corner of Palm Drive and Park Square Street in Barangay San Lorenzo, Makati City.

Verification confirmed that the vehicle's identifying markers matched an official motor vehicle alarm filed following a carnapping incident on 9 September 2026. The owner’s authorized representative subsequently arrived at the station with documentation proving that the owner's former driver had unlawfully taken and withheld the vehicle.

Police arrested the former driver for alleged violation of Republic Act No. 10883, or the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016. Three passengers accompanying the suspect were also brought to Sub-Station 5 for verification.

During questioning, the suspect claimed to have acquired the vehicle from a rental operator in Parañaque City, but the owner's representative positively identified him as the individual who originally took the vehicle in Taguig.