QC PLEB receives complaint over police action at DAR protest

The Quezon City government reported Thursday that its People’s Law Enforcement Board (QCPLEB) had received an administrative complaint from an organization representing individuals involved in the recent protest outside the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) along Elliptical Road in Quezon City.

“The QC PLEB will review the complaint in accordance with the law. All parties involved will be given the opportunity to present their sides,” the city government said.

The city government said it recognizes everyone’s right to freedom of the press, freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

“Journalists must be able to freely perform their duties and report on matters of public interest,” it added.

The Quezon City government stressed that residents and organizations may file administrative complaints against police officers to seek appropriate action through the QCPLEB.

The local government reiterated its commitment to upholding press freedom, due process and accountability in public service.

On 19 October, demonstrators, including farmers and members of various organizations, erected a temporary bamboo shelter in front of the DAR premises. Quezon City Police District (QCPD) personnel dismantled the structure, citing the lack of a permit and the need to enforce maximum tolerance in the area.