P680,000 shabu seized in Batangas; two arrested

ANTI-NARCOTICS operatives confiscate suspected shabu and firearms from a high-value target in Dulag, Leyte on 24 December 2025.

MATAASNAKAHOY, Batangas — Two suspects were arrested after authorities seized approximately 100 grams of suspected shabu valued at P680,000 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Sebastian on Friday, 23 October.

According to the Batangas police report, the operation was conducted at about 4:20 p.m. by the provincial police drug enforcement unit, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency–Batangas and Mataasnakahoy Municipal Police Station.

The suspects, identified in the report only by the aliases “RJ” and “Bobby,” were classified by police as high-value individuals.

Operatives recovered a knot-tied transparent plastic package containing the suspected shabu.

Also seized were two cellphones, a black digital weighing scale and a soft-drink tin can.

Police said the operation used a P260,000 buy-bust money bundle consisting of one genuine P1,000 bill and 259 imitation bills.

The report stated that the arrested suspects would be brought to the provincial drug enforcement office for documentation and subsequently to Batangas Medical Center for medical examination.