SC acquits woman who killed abusive husband, cites battered woman syndrome

The Supreme Court Second Division has acquitted a woman previously convicted of parricide for killing her abusive husband, ruling that she cannot be held criminally liable because of Battered Woman Syndrome (BWS).

In a decision penned by Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen on 14 July 2026, the Supreme Court reversed the earlier rulings of the Regional Trial Court and the Court of Appeals.

The Court ordered the woman’s immediate release from detention, provided she is not being held for any other legal cause.

The case stemmed from a February 2011 incident in which the woman shot her husband, a police officer.

Court records showed that the husband had a history of severe emotional and physical abuse. He allegedly pointed a firearm at the woman when she attempted to leave him and threatened her life when she sought help from neighbors. On the day of the shooting, he severely beat her after catching her packing her clothes to leave.

The woman testified that her vision dimmed and her mind went blank during the assault, and that she regained full consciousness only at the police station.

The Court found that the records, supported by an evaluation from a government psychiatrist, clearly established that the woman was suffering from BWS at the time of the incident.

Under Philippine law, BWS may serve as a defense exempting a victim of severe domestic abuse from criminal liability.

The high court also warned lower courts against demanding an “impossible standard of proof” from victims of domestic violence. It emphasized that women trapped in cycles of abusive relationships cannot realistically be expected to report or document every incident of violence to authorities.

Republic Act 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act, defines BWS as “a scientifically defined pattern of psychological and behavioral symptoms found in women living in battering relationships as a result of cumulative abuse.”

The Supreme Court noted that the law does not require a battered woman to wait for a potentially fatal attack before acting in self-defense, recognizing the cyclical nature of domestic violence.

In this case, the Court said the records showed that the woman was “repeatedly diminished by her partner through violence and intimidation.”

The Court identified three phases of the cycle of violence in the case. The first began when the husband became emotionally distant and physically abusive, followed by a reconciliation period during which the couple continued to live together.

The second cycle began when the husband resumed his abusive behavior and continued for more than two years. The woman did not seek police assistance because she feared retaliation, particularly since her husband was also a police officer.

The final confrontation between the spouses constituted “another acute battering episode,” the Court said.

Given the duration of the abuse and the severity of the assaults, the Supreme Court found that the husband’s violence reflected a systemic pattern that altered the woman’s state of mind and led her to believe that killing him was the only way to escape.

The psychiatrist’s testimony helped explain the woman’s actions, the Court said.

“This demonstrates that accused-appellant’s act was the breaking point of a victim trapped in a medically recognized cycle of violence. To her mind, shooting her husband was the only way she could finally bring an end to the cycle,” the Court said.

The Court also stressed that the absence of corroborating testimony for every incident of abuse does not mean BWS was not present.

It said the Court of Appeals had imposed an improper evidentiary requirement when it ruled that the woman could not be acquitted because relatives, neighbors or her children had not corroborated the abuse.

“Courts must be careful not to demand an impossible standard of proof detached from the realities of abuse. This becomes even more compelling where, as here, the alleged abuser occupied a position of authority as a police officer. The accused’s fear of reporting abuse to law enforcement cannot be dismissed as unreasonable,” the Supreme Court said.

The Court gave weight to the court-appointed psychologist’s findings, adding that the expert’s failure to elicit a detailed account of every prior assault “does not erase the broader truth reflected by the record.”