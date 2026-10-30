Filipino rap icon Gloc-9 has teamed up with online gaming platform GameZone for the worldwide release of “Tara G!,” a new song celebrating friendship, shared experiences and the Filipino spirit of togetherness.

Released Friday, 30 October, the track draws inspiration from the familiar Filipino expression “Tara G!,” commonly used to invite friends and family to gatherings, games and other shared activities.

Known for his socially conscious lyrics and storytelling, Gloc-9 brings his signature musical style to the collaboration, transforming the everyday expression into a song centered on Filipino culture and camaraderie.

The release forms part of GameZone's “Tara G! Sama Tayo.” campaign, which draws on the tradition of Filipino card games as a social activity that brings people together.

The collaboration aims to connect the cultural significance of traditional card games with contemporary entertainment through music.

GameZone spokesperson Ava Castillo said the partnership was intended to give the company's campaign a broader cultural connection.

“We wanted ‘Tara G! Sama Tayo.’ to be more than a campaign line. Music gives us a way to bring that invitation into Filipino culture in a form people can hear, share, and make their own. Gloc-9 was a natural collaborator because his storytelling has always been rooted in real Filipino experiences,” Castillo said.

The song also reflects GameZone's efforts to expand its entertainment branding beyond online gaming by tapping Filipino music and popular culture.