"At Timezone, we're always looking for new ways to bring people together through fun and create memorable experiences for our guests," Timezone Philippines General Manager Raffy Prats Jr. said on Tuesday.

"XONARA's vibrant energy, strong connection with young audiences and authentic love for Timezone make them a natural fit for our brand. Together, we're creating exciting moments that celebrate friendship, community and play while giving fans new ways to connect with the people and passions they love."

For Timezone, the XONARA deal adds a fandom-driven element to its strategy of positioning its venues as social entertainment destinations beyond traditional gaming.

The company caters to families and groups of friends through arcade games, karaoke and other recreational activities.

Under the campaign hashtag #TimeXONARA, Timezone will roll out social media content, merchandise opportunities and in-venue experiences throughout the year-long partnership, combining its physical entertainment offerings with digital engagement, promotions and collectibles.