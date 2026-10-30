Alert level 3 raised over Mt. Mayon after ‘moderately explosive eruption’

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology monitored the rapidly ascending and billowing ash plume 3,000 meters from the summit crater at around 11:53 a.m., prompting the agency to elevate the alert level over the volcano from 2 to 3.

BILLOWING. The 3,000 meter (3 km) ash plume is seen ascending and billowing over the summit crater of Mount Mayon in Albay at around 11:53 a.m.

NAGA CITY – The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised the alert level of Mount Mayon in Albay province to 3 after a “moderately explosive eruption” caused a 3 km tall ash plume to rise from its crater close to noontime on Friday, 30 October.

Phivolcs monitored the rapidly ascending and billowing ash plume 3,000 meters from the summit crater at around 11:53 a.m. The volcanic event lasted for six minutes.

The agency immediately issued a notice raising the alert level of Mayon Volcano from Alert Level 2 (decreased unrest) to Alert Level 3 (increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption).

“The plume was dispersed to the west-southwest by moderate winds and ashfall is expected to fall in the communities of Daraga, Camalig, Guinobatan, and adjacent Municipalities of Albay,” the Phivolcs notice said.

The agency explained that the elevated alert level means the volcano “is in a new phase of magmatic eruption, with increased chances of lava flows and hazardous PDCs (Pyroclastic Density Current) or ‘uson’ affecting the upper to middle slopes of the volcano in the immediate days to weeks.”