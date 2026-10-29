The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Region 1 held its Consumer Congress 2026 in Bacnotan, La Union, on 28 October, focusing on consumer rights, financial protection, digital payments and measures against online fraud.

The event, conducted at the function hall of the Bacnotan Farmers’ Market as part of Consumer Welfare Month, brought together government officials, community representatives and other stakeholders to discuss consumer protection and responsible purchasing.

Bacnotan Mayor Divine Fontanilla welcomed the participants and encouraged consumers to patronize establishments that prioritize their safety. She also highlighted the Bacnotan Farmers’ Market, which was recognized as the best public market in La Union.

DTI Region 1 Regional Director Merlie Membrere and Assistant Regional Director Natalia Dalaten also attended the activity.

Discussions covered consumer rights and responsibilities, financial protection, the use of digital payment platforms and proper reporting of cyberfraud. The program also featured networking activities, a panel discussion and an interactive question-and-answer session to address concerns and share information on consumer welfare.

A memorandum of agreement was also signed with Indigenous Peoples leaders from San Gabriel and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines-La Union Chapter as part of efforts to strengthen consumer protection initiatives.

Participants also took part in a commitment session and signed a Consumer Protection Pledge, affirming their support for initiatives promoting fair transactions and protecting consumers from deceptive practices.

The congress highlighted the importance of educating consumers about their rights and equipping them with the knowledge to make informed purchasing decisions, particularly as digital transactions expose consumers to evolving forms of fraud.