About 127,410 families remained poor in 2025, with Quezon recording the region’s highest poverty incidence

Poverty incidence among families in CALABARZON fell to 2.7 percent in 2025 from 5.3 percent in 2023, although an estimated 127,410 families still lacked sufficient income to meet their basic needs, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The estimated number of poor families declined from 226,670 in 2023 and 295,640 in 2021, based on the 2025 Full-Year Official Poverty Statistics presented by PSA IV-A on 28 October.

The latest rate translates to roughly three in every 100 families in the region earning below the poverty threshold, which covers minimum food and basic non-food needs.

Despite the decline in poverty incidence, the average monthly poverty threshold for a family of five rose to P16,324 in 2025, up 5.6 percent from P15,457 in 2023.

Among the region’s five provinces, Quezon recorded the highest poverty incidence among families at 8 percent. It also had the largest estimated number of poor families at 47,300.

Laguna followed with a family poverty incidence of 3.1 percent, while Rizal recorded 2.7 percent and Cavite, 1.2 percent.

Batangas posted the lowest rate at 0.9 percent.