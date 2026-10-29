The Philippine National Police Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) has turned over five retired explosive detection dogs to their new owners in recognition of their years of service in security operations.

The turnover ceremony was held on 29 October at the HSAF Gymnasium in Fort Santo Domingo, Santa Rosa City, Laguna. It was presided over by SAF Director Maj. Gen. Paul Kenneth T. Lucas, represented by Deputy Director Brig. Gen. Jonathan G. Calixto.

The five dogs served as part of the SAF's explosive detection capabilities, using their highly developed sense of smell and specialized training to help identify explosive threats and protect police personnel and the public.

During the ceremony, Lucas, through Calixto, emphasized that the dogs' retirement does not diminish their contributions to the unit's operations. Instead, it marks a new chapter in which they can receive the care, comfort and affection they deserve after years of service.

He also thanked the five SAF personnel who accepted responsibility for the retired dogs, urging them to provide safe homes, proper care and continued companionship for their new canine companions.

The turnover recognized the role of working dogs in supporting police operations, particularly in detecting explosives and helping prevent potential threats to public safety.