Regional body marks eight consecutive years among the country’s top five

Representatives of CALABARZON’s Regional Statistics Committee receive recognition after placing third nationwide at the 10th Regional Statistics Committee Summit The committee has ranked among the country’s top five for eight consecutive years.

CALABARZON’s Regional Statistics Committee placed third nationwide at the 10th Regional Statistics Committee Summit on 27 October, extending its streak among the country’s top five to eight consecutive years.

The Philippine Statistics Authority’s regional office said the recognition reflected the collective efforts of member agencies and partner institutions to strengthen statistical coordination and support development planning across Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.

The committee’s partnerships promote the production and use of timely, reliable and localized statistics to guide policymaking, planning and development initiatives.

Carrying the theme “Empowering Communities through Data: Advancing Local Statistics for Resilient and Inclusive Regional Growth,” the summit emphasized the role of local statistics in identifying community needs and supporting inclusive growth.

The PSA said sustained cooperation among agencies remains essential to strengthening CALABARZON’s statistical system.