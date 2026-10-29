One jeepney driver tested positive during the initial drug screening of public transport workers conducted under Oplan Harabas 2026 in San Fernando City, La Union, on Thursday, 29 October.

According to a situation report from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) as of 9:02 a.m., a total of 111 bus and jeepney drivers and conductors had undergone drug testing during the inter-agency operation in Pagdaraoan.

The driver who tested positive during the initial screening was referred to the Department of Health Treatmaent and Rehabilitation Center in La Union for a drug dependency examination. His urine specimen will also undergo confirmatory testing to establish the initial result.

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The Land Transportation Office (LTO) Region 1 joined the operation led by PDEA Region 1, with personnel from the Department of Health, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, Philippine National Police, and Highway Patrol Group.

Aside from supporting the drug-testing process, LTO personnel conducted terminal and roadside inspections, assisted in traffic management, and transported drivers and conductors from their terminals to the designated testing area.

The operation aims to identify potential drug-related risks among public transport workers and ensure compliance with transportation regulations to protect commuters and other road users.

PDEA Region 1 Director Julius M. Paredes and Assistant Regional Director John Mark V. Malibiran spearheaded the initiative, while LTO Region 1 participated under the supervision of Regional Director Glorioso Daniel Z. Martinez and Assistant Regional Director Engr. Eric C. Suriben.